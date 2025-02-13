Registration opens Saturday for Patoka Lake’s Women’s Wilderness Weekend, an event for women to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed environment held May 16-18.



Women 16 and older can participate in activities that include in-depth archery lessons, kayaking, Dutch oven cooking, basic bush craft, hunting 101, wilderness first aid, trap and rifle shooting, boat operations and more. Meals will be provided on Saturday and Sunday.



The event starts at the Patoka Lake Nature Center and includes overnight camping in the modern electric campground for the duration of the weekend. Participants can also rent cabins at their expense at a nearby private facility.



Advance registration is required by April 15. Cost is $75. Priority registration will be given to women who have not attended before. A more advanced Women’s Wilderness event will be held in September.



Starting at 8 a.m. Feb. 15, register at https://forms.office.com/g/6tuK5waDKN. For more information email nrenneker@dnr.IN.gov.



Patoka Lake, on.IN.gov/patokalake, is located in southern Indiana, at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.



