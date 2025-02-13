Archbishop Charles Thompson has designated the Archabbey Church of Our Lady of Einsiedeln at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, as a pilgrimage site for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis during the Jubilee Year of Hope. The jubilee year began on December 24 with the opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica and will conclude on January 6, 2026, with the closing of the door.

In addition to the Archabbey Church, two other locations in the archdiocese have been named pilgrimage sites: SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis and the Shrine of St. Mother Theodore Guérin and the Church of the Immaculate Conception at St. Mary of the Woods.

Catholics may visit a pilgrimage site and participate in Mass or any other public prayer, time of adoration, a rosary, or pray the Way of the Cross while there to receive a plenary indulgence. A person seeking a plenary indulgence would also need to complete the ordinary requirements accompanying a plenary indulgence. Those requirements include being in a state of grace, having the interior disposition of complete detachment from sin, even venial sin, sacramentally confessing your sins within 20 days before or after, receiving the Holy Eucharist within 20 days before or after, and praying for the intentions of the Holy Father. An Our Father and Hail Mary are suggested.

A plenary indulgence is a full remission of the temporal punishment due for sins that have already been forgiven. Such an indulgence can be granted on behalf of the individual petitioner, another person or intention designated by the petitioner or for departed souls.

Guests are welcome to join the Benedictine monks for prayer and Mass in the Archabbey Church. Mass is at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays and feast days. Vespers is at 5 p.m. each day. Saint Meinrad operates on Central Time.

For more information on the prayer schedule, visit https://www.saintmeinrad.org/visit-us/prayer-schedule-tours/ or call the Saint Meinrad switchboard at 812-357-6611