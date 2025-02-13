Charles August Buechlein (“Charlie”), age 90, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in Jasper, Indiana.

Charlie was born on January 20, 1935, in Jasper, Indiana, to Carl and Rose (Blessinger) Buechlein. He attended Jasper High School from 1952-1956, where he played on the basketball team. He was greatly influenced and inspired by Coach Cabby O’Neill.

Following his graduation from Jasper High School in 1952, he attended Vanderbilt University on a basketball scholarship. He graduated from Vanderbilt in 1956. He was enrolled in ROTC while in college, and he served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. From 1959 to 1974, he worked as an accountant for the Pillsbury Company in various states.

In 1974, he returned to Jasper to pursue a career in public accounting. He founded Buechlein & Associates, PC, in Jasper, a practice that is now more than 50 years old. Until fully retiring at age 87, he was a trusted advisor who was deeply devoted to the success of his clients. He had a calming and reassuring manner, and all clients were a priority, regardless of the size of the business or the client. He fully appreciated that it was their life’s work, their dream, and their livelihood, and the livelihood of their employees at stake. He always provided his best, knowing that the decisions and actions taken mattered and carried consequences.

Charlie was active in Boy Scouts. He was the first member of Holy Family School’s Troop 185 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended the 1950 Valley Forge National Jamboree. In 1952, he received the Edward J Rottet, Jr. Memorial Scout Award.

For 28 years, Charlie served as a member the Board of Directors of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and held the office of treasurer. He was a member and past president and treasurer of the Jasper Kiwanis Club,

Charlie was a member of Holy Family Parish and served in various roles, including Extraordinary Minister, Co-chair of the Finance Commission, and Founding Board Member of Holy Family Foundation. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In 1994, Charlie was recognized as an Alumni of Distinction by Jasper High School.

Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie (Marge) Lampert, on June 14, 1956, at St. Joseph Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Charles is survived by his wife, Marge, of Jasper; daughters, Anne Wilmes (Art) of Indianapolis and Grace Buechlein of Jasper; sons, John Buechlein (Amy) and Mark Buechlein (Kyla) of Jasper, five grandchildren and one great grandson.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Rose Buechlein; son Michael Mark Buechlein; daughter Monica (Buechlein) Berger; grandson Joseph Berger; and brother, Most Rev. Daniel Mark Buechlein, OSB, Archbishop Emeritus of Indianapolis.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles Buechlein will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 950 Church Ave, Jasper, IN 47546, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm at Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, on Monday, February 17, 2025. The Jasper High School Class of 1952 will lead a rosary at 2:30 pm on Monday. A visitation will also be held from 9 am until Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 950 Church Ave, Jasper, IN 47546; or Dubois County Community Foundation, c/o The Bernie Vogler Fund for the Cabby O’Neill Gymnasium Endowment or c/o Boy Scout Troop 185 Endowment; 600 McCrillus St, PO Box 269, Jasper, IN 47547-0269;

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.