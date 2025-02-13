The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation will celebrate a decade of success with its 10th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraising Gala on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Ed Lee Chapel, 620 East Viola, Washington, IN. The Foundation’s signature event combines the excitement of the 151st Kentucky Derby with an elegant evening of entertainment, fine dining, and philanthropy.

Since its inception in 2015, the gala has raised nearly $100,000 in support of the Foundation’s initiatives, including 3D mammography, The Lohano Center for Advanced Medicine, the DCH Perinatal Pathways program, Health Career Scholarships, and Acute Care Unit (ACU) and Emergency Department renovations. This year’s event will focus on funding the Foundation’s Health Careers Scholarship Program, supporting students pursuing careers in healthcare.

“The Kentucky Derby Fundraising Gala is more than just a celebration—it’s an opportunity to make a lasting impact on healthcare in our community,” said Angie Steiner, Director of the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation. “By attending, sponsoring, or donating to this event, you are directly contributing to programs that improve patient care and support the future of healthcare professionals.”

A Night of Derby-Themed Elegance and Excitement

Attendees will enjoy a full Kentucky Derby experience, including:

Live Viewing of the 151st Kentucky Derby – Witness the thrill of the race.

Bourbon & Wine Tasting – Sample premium selections.

Best Hat & Best Tie Contests – Compete for top honors in Derby fashion.

Friendly Wagering – Engage in lighthearted betting.

Online Auction – Bid on exclusive items and experiences.

Gourmet Dinner – Savor a chef-prepared meal.

Live Entertainment – Enjoy an evening of music and celebration.

The event will also feature guest speaker Alicia Fields, DNP, the DCH Foundation Board President, who will share her journey from receiving a Foundation scholarship to pursuing a career in medicine.

Reserve Your Seat Today

The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation extends its gratitude to Home Building Savings Bank, the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the event.

Tickets are available now, and reservations must be made by April 25, 2025. To secure your spot or learn more, visit www.bit.ly/dchfderby.

For sponsorship opportunities or additional information, contact Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.