The Town of Ferdinand has announced that its offices will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents Day. Residents should note that all municipal services, including administrative offices, will be unavailable for the day.

Additionally, the town has rescheduled trash collection for the holiday week. Regularly scheduled Monday trash pickup will instead take place on Tuesday, February 18. Residents are encouraged to have their trash bins placed curbside the night before to ensure timely collection.

On By Joey Rehl

