In recognition of Cardiac Rehab Week this February, Daviess Community Hospital is emphasizing the benefits of cardiac rehabilitation in improving patient outcomes and supporting heart health.

Leading the hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation efforts is Connie Wilson, RN, who has dedicated over three decades to helping patients recover from heart-related conditions. Wilson, a registered nurse since 1985, transitioned to cardiac rehab in 1991 after working in intensive care, neurosurgical, and cardiac critical care. She later launched a pulmonary rehabilitation program at a former hospital before joining Daviess Community Hospital, where she now serves as a full-time cardiopulmonary rehabilitation nurse.

At the hospital, Wilson oversees monitored exercise programs, patient assessments, and personalized education to help individuals regain strength and prevent future cardiac events. Cardiac rehabilitation typically includes structured exercise, nutritional counseling, and stress management techniques, offering significant benefits for those recovering from heart attacks, bypass surgery, or managing chronic heart disease. Studies show that participation in cardiac rehab can reduce hospital readmissions and improve long-term health outcomes.

Wilson holds multiple degrees, including a master’s in nursing education and a doctorate in natural health, along with certifications such as ACSM Certified Clinical Exercise Physiologist and AACVPR Certified Cardiac Rehabilitation Professional.

As part of Cardiac Rehab Week, Daviess Community Hospital encourages community members to learn more about the life-changing benefits of cardiac rehabilitation.

For more information about the hospital’s cardiopulmonary program, visit www.dchosp.org/our-services/cardiopulmonary.