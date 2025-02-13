Joann, a craft and fabric retailer, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy earlier this week. As a result, the major retailer is set to close 500 stores nationwide including 20 stores in the Hoosier State. Of those 20 closures in the state, five of those stores are In the local and regional area of Southern Indiana: Bedford, Bloomington, Clarksville, Jasper, and Vincennes.

A press release was issued by the company that stated: “After carefully reviewing all available strategic paths to address our ongoing industry, economic, and financial challenges, Joann and its financial stakeholders determined that initiating a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of the business.”

The full list of Indiana stores closing is as follows:

Angola: 2010 N. Wayne St.

Bedford: 1224 James Ave.

Bloomington: 3483 W. Third St.

Clarksville: 1025 Veterans Parkway.

Columbus: 2610 25th St.

Goshen: 4024 Elkhart Road.

Indianapolis: 10030 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis: 1361 W. 86th St.

Jasper: 3703 N. Newton St.

Kokomo: 2130 E. Markland Ave.

Marion: 1129 N. Baldwin Ave.

Merrillville: 1916 E 80th Ave.

Michigan City: 4333 Franklin St.

Mishawaka: 5612 Grape Road.

Muncie: 1625 W. McGalliard Road.

Plymouth: 1406 Pilgrim Lane.

Richmond: 3527 E. Main St.

Schererville: 715 U.S. 41.

South Bend: 1131 E. Ireland Road.

Vincennes: 630 Niblack Blvd.

Joann currently operates in 49 states in the USA with an average of 19,000 company employees.

A hearing on the Chapter 11 motion is scheduled for Friday. If approved by the courts, Joann expects going-out-of-business sales at those locations to begin Saturday, Feb. 15, and continue for several months.

The company said it continues to do business in stores and online, though gift cards are not accepted online anymore.