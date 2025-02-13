The Waters of Huntingburg and Dubois County Humane Society is excited to host Designer Bag Bingo to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Waters of Huntingburg has a long-standing history of giving back to the Alzheimer’s Association and participates annually in the Dubois County – Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event which is held during the fall at the Jasper Riverwalk.

The event will be hosted at Venue 1408 located at 1408 N. Main Street in Huntingburg, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. EST. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. EST for registration. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Individual Tickets are $35. Tickets include a Game Pack, Bingo Dauber, Meal, Drink and One (1) Door Prize Entry. A cash bar will be available for those 21 and over. Participants must be 18 to play and the event is in accordance with the Indiana Gaming Commission, License #011497. The event will consist of 12 individual rounds of Bingo and 1 Coverall. Prizes will range from small to large handbags, backpacks, wallets from Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Coach. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase additional Game Packs at the door for $10. All proceeds will be donated to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Pre-registration is required by March 3, 2025. For more information and to pre-register please contact Jessica Morton at 812-661-6302. Reservations can be made individually or for a group.