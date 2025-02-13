Chase Briscoe made history during Wednesday night’s qualifying session for the 67th Daytona 500, securing the pole position for Sunday’s prestigious race with a remarkable lap speed of 182.745 mph. The Mitchell, Indiana native, in his debut appearance for Joe Gibbs Racing, became the first Toyota driver to claim the top starting spot in the Great American Race.

Briscoe narrowly outpaced 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, who qualified second with a speed of 182.463 mph. The qualifying format for the Daytona 500 means that only Briscoe and Cindric are guaranteed their starting positions for Sunday’s main event.

The accomplishment marks Briscoe’s third career pole position and represents a strong start to his partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing. In his post-qualifying comments, Briscoe expressed enthusiasm about delivering Toyota’s first Daytona 500 pole position and credited his team’s focused efforts to improve superspeedway qualifying performance.

The 30-year-old Briscoe is entering his fifth NASCAR season.

The remainder of the starting grid will be determined through Thursday night’s Duel at Daytona qualifying races. Notable qualifiers included Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson, who secured their spots in the main event by posting the fastest times among unchartered entries. Ford demonstrated strong overall performance, with their drivers claiming positions two through five in the final qualifying round.

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.