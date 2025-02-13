French Lick Casino is alerting the public about fraudulent social media accounts impersonating the casino and falsely promoting online gaming services. The casino has confirmed that it does not offer online gaming and is not affiliated with any online gambling platforms at this time.

Officials urge patrons to be cautious of scam accounts attempting to mislead users. The only verified social media account for French Lick Casino is the official page on Facebook with the blue checkmark, and guests are advised to report any suspicious profiles claiming to represent the casino.

As a reminder, guests must be 21 or older to enter the casino. Those experiencing gambling-related issues can seek help by calling 1-800-9-WITH-IT or texting INGAMB to 53342.