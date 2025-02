The Jasper Knights of Columbus Council 1584 will host a Sunday morning breakfast on February 16th, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu includes sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, juice, milk, coffee, and fruit. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

Join the Knights for a hearty breakfast at their location, 201 E 30th St, Jasper.