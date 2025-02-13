With influenza A cases on the rise, hospitals across the tristate region are implementing temporary visitor restrictions to protect patients and staff. The Community Patient Safety Coalition of Southwest Indiana/Kentucky (CPSC), which includes multiple healthcare facilities, is enacting these measures as a precautionary step against the spread of illness.

Under the restrictions, visitors showing flu-like symptoms—including fever, cough, sore throat, headache, and body aches—will not be permitted. Additionally, visitors under the age of 16 are restricted from entry. Masks will be available and encouraged for those entering the facilities, and guests are urged to follow hygiene practices such as handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes. Exceptions may be made in specific cases, such as childbirth or end-of-life situations, with prior approval from hospital staff.

Health officials emphasize that vaccines remain a key defense against respiratory illnesses. Vaccinations for flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are currently available, with the RSV vaccine recommended for pregnant women and adults over 60. Flu and COVID-19 shots are advised for everyone six months and older.

The CPSC, which includes hospitals such as Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Health System, Good Samaritan Hospital, and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, continues to monitor the situation and adjust protocols as necessary. Officials encourage individuals to consult their healthcare providers about vaccinations and take precautions to reduce the spread of illness.