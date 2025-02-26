Daviess Community Hospital will hold a Chili Cook-Off fundraiser on Wednesday, March 5, on the hospital’s third floor in the Education Room to benefit United Way of Daviess County. Local chili enthusiasts are invited to submit their best recipes or come sample the entries to help support vital community programs.

“Daviess Community Hospital is proud to host this cook-off as a fun way to bring our community together and raise funds for United Way of Daviess County,” said April Settles, Chief Financial Officer at DCH. “We look forward to tasting the great variety of chilis and seeing everyone come out to support such an important cause.”

Event Schedule

Chili set-up (for participants): 8–10:50 a.m.

All entries must be in place by 10:50 a.m. Electricity will be provided if needed.

Tasting and voting: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Winners will be announced by 1:15 p.m. in the Education Room.

How to Enter

Anyone interested in submitting a chili, must contact Heather Stone, DCH Human Resources Business Partner, at 812-254-2760, ext. 1133, or hstone@dchosp.org by 4 p.m. Feb. 28. There is no fee to enter a chili.

Cost and Voting

$5 per bowl of chili, or $5 to sample multiple chilis and cast a vote.

Cash is accepted; payroll deduction is available for DCH employees.

Two winners will receive custom-made gift baskets: Best Overall Chili and Best Spicy Chili.

Winners are determined by the most votes received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

United Way Donations

Anyone who signs a pledge form to donate to United Way of Daviess County will receive one free bowl of chili from any participating entry and may also vote in the competition.

“We’re grateful to partner with Daviess Community Hospital on this event,” said Zella Taylor, executive director of United Way of Daviess County. “This cook-off will help support our organization’s mission to improve lives in our community by uniting the power of local individuals and businesses.”