Michael D. Williams, age 71, of Dale, passed away at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2025, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born April 1, 1953, in Evansville, to Charles and Donna (Pike) Williams, and married Mary Bateman. Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Williams; children, Mickey, Joe, Leah, Megan, Angela, Michael, and David; siblings, Charlie, Rob and Dianna; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Michael D. Williams will be held at 1:00 p.m., CST, on Friday, February 28, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home, 109 West Hammond Street, Dale, Indiana. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., CST, on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com.