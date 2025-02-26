Popular local meteorologist Jeff Lyons recently brought his weather expertise to Cedar Crest Intermediate School (CCI) at Bretzville Junction, delighting students with an engaging and informative presentation.

The special event, sponsored by the Ferdinand Branch Library, transformed an ordinary school day into an exciting learning opportunity for the young CCI students, who gathered eagerly to hear from the well-known weather expert.

During his visit, Lyons connected with students while explaining the science behind weather formation, sharing crucial safety tips for severe weather situations, and opening their eyes to potential career paths in meteorology. Lyons took the time to answer numerous questions from the curious CCI students.

Throughout his presentation, Lyons emphasized a particularly valuable life lesson beyond meteorology—the importance of information literacy and fact-checking. He encouraged the Cedar Crest students to develop critical thinking skills by verifying information and consulting primary sources whenever possible.

Teachers at CCI expressed their gratitude for the memorable experience, noting how the students remained engaged throughout the presentation. The collaboration between Cedar Crest Intermediate and the Ferdinand Branch Library successfully brought this valuable educational opportunity to the Bretzville Junction community.