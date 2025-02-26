Huntingburg Elementary School’s inaugural Dual Language Immersion (DLI) Cultural Night proved to be a resounding success, drawing families and students for an evening of performances, learning, and celebration.

The event began with fourth-grade students taking leadership roles by hosting bilingual story time in the school library. While younger siblings and fellow Raiders enjoyed these stories, parents attended a 30-minute informative presentation about the school’s DLI program.

The evening continued with a showcase of student talents across multiple grade levels. Kindergarten through second-grade students delighted the audience with song and dance performances, while third graders demonstrated various talents. Throughout the event, fourth-grade students served as hosts and hostesses, introducing each grade-level act with professionalism while adding humorous intermissions and sharing the school’s mission statements.

The celebration concluded with a dance party that had students, teachers, and parents alike on their feet. School administrators expressed satisfaction with the turnout and enthusiasm, noting they are already looking forward to planning next year’s event.

The DLI Cultural Night represents the school’s commitment to bilingual education and cultural appreciation, providing students an opportunity to showcase both their academic and artistic achievements in a supportive community setting.

You can view more pictures on the Southwest Dubois County School Corporation Facebook page.