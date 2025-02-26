Latest News

Business Planning Lunch and Learn Seminar Rescheduled for March 20th Huntingburg Elementary School Hosts First DLI Cultural Night Meteorologist Jeff Lyons Visits Cedar Crest Intermediate Daviess Community Hospital to Host Chili Cook-Off Supporting United Way of Daviess County Pike County Film Maker Query Productions Recives International Christian Film & Music Festival Nominations

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled an upcoming Lunch & Learn Seminar about Business Planning for Thursday, March 20th, 2025.

This event taking place from 11:30 AM to 1 PM will feature Certified Business and Executive Coach Brent Rasche as the guest speaker; covering topics different topics such as clarifying your starting point, determining your true goals, making plans, and managing your time.

The cost to attend is $15 per person including a light lunch provided, and RSVP is required. To RSVP contact Nancy Eckerle by email at chamber@jasperin.org, or by phone at 812-482-6866.

If you have any questions contact Brent Rasche by email at BRasche@focalpointcoaching.com, or by phone at 812-403-3198.

On By Celia Neukam

