Sammy A. Beadles, 86, of Velpen, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2025, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was born October 29, 1938, in Winslow, to Arthur and Josephine (Kinman) Beadles; and married Marilyn L. Houchin of Velpen on August 31, 1962. Sammy was an underground coal miner with AMAX Coal Company, Local #1791 in Keensburg, Illinois. He was a veteran of the United States Army; and loved spending time with his family, gardening, mushroom hunting, trot lining, aluminum can hunting, and 4-wheel riding. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Beadles, who passed away July 24, 2020; his parents; and brother, Dale Beadles.

He is survived by a son, Kevin Beadles and daughter, Tona (Scott) Satterfield both of Velpen; granddaughter, Shanique (Tyler) Dillon, great-grandson, Aiden Dillon and great-granddaughter, Braelynn Dillon all of Otwell; sister, Donetta Pieffer of Port Richey, Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Sue Mann of Otwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Sammy will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2025, at the Beadles Cemetery in Whiteoak. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Holland American Legion Memorial Detail.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Lange Fuhs Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, IN 47546 in honor of Marilyn L. Beadles.