Pictured L to R: Program Director Tracy Dlamini, MSN, RN, CWON and Valerie Dyer, FNP-C, CWS, OMS

The Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) Wound Care Center is proud to announce that Valerie Dyer, FNP-C, CWS, OMS, and Wound Care Program Director Tracy Dlamini, MSN, RN, CWON, have earned their Certified Foot Care Specialist (CFCS) credentials. This advanced certification strengthens the center’s ability to provide expert foot care services for patients with chronic wounds, diabetes-related foot conditions, and other lower-extremity concerns.

To achieve this distinction, Dyer and Dlamini completed a 25-hour online course through Emory University, followed by 30 clinical hours, and passed a rigorous national certification exam administered by the American Foot Care Nurses Association. Their journey to certification spanned approximately three months, culminating in their successful first-time exam completion.

For Dyer, obtaining the CFCS credential was a personal and professional mission.

“Although I had a strong foundation in wound care, I wanted to deepen my knowledge in foot care specifically. Through this certification, I learned from expert foot care nurses and podiatrists, gaining advanced skills to better serve our patients with evidence-based practices,” said Dyer.

Dlamini echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the impact of this additional expertise on patient care.

“We see many patients with diabetes, circulation issues, and wounds that can be prevented or better managed with proper foot care. This certification allows us to provide more specialized services, including expert nail trimming, callus care, and personalized foot health education,” Dlamini explained.

The DCH Wound Care Center specializes in treating acute and chronic wounds with advanced wound care therapies, debridement, infection control, compression therapy, and MIST Therapy – a painless, non-invasive treatment designed to promote healing in chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. With the addition of their new CFCS certifications, Dyer and Dlamini can now provide even more comprehensive foot care solutions.

For more information about the DCH Wound Care Center, visit dchosp.org/woundcare or call (812) 254-6824.