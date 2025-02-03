A new program in Martin County is equipping high school students with valuable entrepreneurship and leadership skills. The Martin County CEO program launched in August after a successful $70,000 fundraising effort led by the Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth to support the initiative’s first few years.

Todd Baker, a local business owner, leads 14 juniors and seniors from Loogootee and Shoals high schools. The program, part of a national initiative by the Midland Institute, aims to teach students about business development while fostering connections within their community.

Students meet on weekday mornings at the Martin County Fairgrounds for a mix of site visits and sessions with business leaders. By the end of the school year, they are expected to visit up to 75 businesses and complete work-based projects designed to develop practical skills. One of their first assignments involved securing sponsorships for their name badges, while their current focus is organizing a pickleball tournament in Loogootee on February 15 to raise funds for future business ventures.

A mentorship component pairs students with community members who offer guidance throughout the year. Baker highlighted how the program has already helped students build confidence and develop essential communication skills.

In addition to business education, students engage with the community, including participating in downtown Loogootee holiday events by crafting and selling s’mores kits.

The Martin County CEO program aims to inspire students to consider building their futures locally and become leaders in their hometowns, whether through business ventures or civic engagement.