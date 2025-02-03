Oakland City University in Gibson County, Indiana, recently received a generous $27,000 donation from the Spence Memorial Committee in honor of the late Randall “Skip” Spence, a beloved alumnus who passed away last fall. The funds will contribute to the development of a new Athletic Hall of Fame inside the Johnson Center.

In addition to the Hall of Fame project, a scholarship in Spence’s name has been established to support current and future students at OCU, providing financial assistance to help them achieve their educational goals. The donation reflects the deep impact Spence had on the university community and ensures his legacy will endure for generations to come.

The university expressed gratitude for the contribution, acknowledging the lasting influence of Spence’s memory and dedication to OCU’s mission. The Athletic Hall of Fame and scholarship are seen as fitting tributes to his enduring connection to the institution and its students.