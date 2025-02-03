On Saturday, February 8th, 2025, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (BG-RRT), a nationwide network of crisis-trained chaplains ready to deploy whenever disaster strikes, will hold an instructional session from 9 AM to 1 PM at Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville.

The training, entitled “Sharing Hope in Crisis,” will equip Christians to help minister to those suffering from personal or catastrophic tragedies, and will cover topics including:

A Biblical view of suffering

Effects of trauma

Places of grief

Listening skills

A ministry of hope

What to say and what not to say

The event is free and pre-registration is required. For more information and to register online, visit rrt.billygraham.org/training-opportunities.