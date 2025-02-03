The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their February 2025 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, February 8th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

Since it’s February, the Friends are having their annual sale on Romance books where shoppers can fill a paper bag to the brim for $2 or a plastic bag for $1. Most Romance books are located in a back corner of the basement, but other authors such as Debbie Macomber, Linda Lael Miller, Tracie Peterson, and Nora Roberts are scattered about in various locations. All areas are marked with a red or pink heart.

February is Black History Month, so a table of fiction and nonfiction books for all ages will be featured at the sale with authors such as Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Alice Walker, Barack Obama, and Alex Haley, among others. Also included are books for children and teens.

With Disney Princess Week being celebrated February 20th-24th this year, a table has been set up with all sorts of princess, fairy, fantasy, and royalty books and DVDs for all ages. There will also be a giveaway of a special Disney Princess book in addition to their usual 3 monthly $5 coupon giveaways.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks and $.50 for paperbacks, and children’s books and puzzles are variously priced. Some DVDs and puzzles are priced at 3 for $1 or $.50 each. Books on the Collectibles table are priced based on their value. At this time, the Friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library visit their Facebook page where posts of newly-donated items regularly appear on the page.