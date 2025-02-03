Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that one road remains closed to traffic due to recent flooding.

As of Monday, February 3rd, 2025, at 1:06 PM, only Old Road 64, West of Patoka Road, is currently closed.

On By Celia Neukam

