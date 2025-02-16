The Friends of Lincoln Heritage Public Library in Dale are bringing a night of laughter and celebration with a Mardi Gras-themed event on Saturday, March 1. The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Central with appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, and traditional King Cake. Attendees can earn Mardi Gras beads through festive activities, including dressing in Mardi Gras attire and joining the Friends group. King Cake prizes will also be awarded.

The highlight of the night is a stand-up comedy performance by Clint Hall, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Central. Hall, a seasoned comedian with over a decade of experience, has entertained audiences nationwide. He has a Dry Bar Comedy special and was the inaugural winner of the “Skelty” Award at the Red Skelton Museum in Vincennes. He also claimed victory in a three-day national clean comedy contest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets are available for $8 in advance through any Friends board member or at either branch of the Lincoln Heritage Public Library. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $12.