The Dubois County Plunge, originally scheduled to take place Sunday, February 16th at Ferdinand State Forest, has been postponed. The event is now set for Sunday, February 23.

Participants were expected to take the icy dip to raise funds for the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center and area food banks. The schedule remains unchanged, with attendees asked to arrive by 2 p.m. EST and the plunge set to begin at 3 p.m. EST.

Registration costs $20 per person, including a t-shirt, while those who raise $50 in pledges will receive a towel. Organizers encourage participants to dress warmly, bring extra layers, and follow safety guidelines for the event.

For more details, contact Eric Uebelhor at 812-639-9895 or Jay Fischer at 812-309-4196.