Several students from local middle and high schools have been selected to have their artwork displayed at the Indiana Statehouse as part of the Youth Art Month Exhibit. The event, set for March 2 from 3 to 5 p.m., highlights young artists from across the state, showcasing their creativity and talent in a public exhibition.

Among the middle school students chosen are Easton Boelgin, Hallie Boehm, Drew Fischer, Makenna Morrison, Elise Niehaus, Savannah Scherzer, Anelle Warren, and Kate Wissel. High school artists featured in the exhibit include Mollie Combs, Emilie Hasenour, Grace Hulsman, Hannah Kuebler, Bralyn Messmer, Chase Niehaus, and Haven Weyer.

The Indiana Statehouse, located at 200 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis, will serve as the venue for the exhibition, giving these students a unique opportunity to present their work in a historic setting. Youth Art Month celebrates the importance of arts education and recognizes the achievements of young artists across Indiana.