The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) is proud to announce that Matt Eckert, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President and CEO, and valued member of the IDDC Board, has been appointed to a two-year term on the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board (TTAB) by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. This appointment underscores Eckert’s dedication to advancing the travel and tourism industry at both the state and national levels.

The TTAB serves as the official advisory body to the Secretary of Commerce, providing expert guidance on policies and programs that impact the U.S. travel and tourism industry. The Board’s mission is to advise on critical issues including travel facilitation, visa policies, infrastructure development, aviation security, and sustainable tourism. Under the Visit America Act, the TTAB is now a congressionally mandated federal advisory board, further amplifying its role in shaping the industry’s future.

“Matt’s appointment to the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board is a testament to his leadership and commitment to the travel and tourism industry,” said IDDC Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel. “His expertise and advocacy efforts will be vital to driving key initiatives that benefit both Indiana and the U.S.”

Eckert’s experience in the tourism industry makes him an ideal addition to the TTAB. As Chair of the Government Relations Committee, he works closely with the Director of Public Affairs at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA). IAAPA as well as an elite group of association members work actively to make a positive influence on legislation that impacts the attractions industry. His efforts, including lobbying Congress and collaborating with local officials, have focused on issues such as the BridgeUSA Cultural Exchange/Work Travel Program, ADA compliance for accessibility, drone safety, and ride safety regulations.

“On behalf of IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, I would like to congratulate Matt Eckert, President and CEO of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, on his appointment to the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board (TTAB),” said Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA. “As Chair of IAAPA’s North America Government Relations Committee, he brings the relevant knowledge and experience, but also the connections within the industry to represent the voice of the attractions industry.”

The TTAB plays a crucial role in supporting the goals of the National Travel and Tourism Strategy, ensuring that the United States remains a top destination for travelers worldwide. Eckert’s insight and experience will have a prominent impact on the guidance that the TTAB provides to the Secretary of Commerce.

Eckert’s appointment highlights Indiana’s ongoing contributions to the national tourism landscape, showcasing the state’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the travel and tourism industry. His leadership will serve as a catalyst for positive change, not only for Indiana but for the entire country.