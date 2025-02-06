The Heart of Jasper is seeking community input ahead of its upcoming Transformation Strategy Workshop in February. The current strategy focuses on Arts, Entertainment, and Dining, based on community feedback gathered five years ago.
As part of the planning process, Heart of Jasper is surveying to ensure these goals still align with community needs. Residents are encouraged to scan the QR code or use the provided link to share their thoughts and help shape the future of the town.
You must be logged in to post a comment.