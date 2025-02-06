Patoka Lake will host the 2025 Women’s Wilderness Weekend from May 16 to 18. The event, limited to 60 participants, offers women the opportunity to learn new outdoor skills during an overnight camping experience. Registration is $75 per person.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in a variety of activities, including kayaking, archery, Dutch oven cooking, rifle and shotgun shooting, wilderness first aid, hunting basics, bushcraft, and more.

Due to the popularity of the program, first-time attendees will receive priority registration. Returning participants can look forward to a more advanced Women’s Wilderness Weekend event in September.

The registration link will be available on February 15, 2025, at 8 a.m.

For additional details, visit the Patoka Lake Facebook page.