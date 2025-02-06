Pine Ridge Elementary School is set to host two important sessions on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to guide families through preschool and kindergarten enrollment. Both events will take place in the school gym.

The preschool information session, available for families with students already registered, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Following that, kindergarten registration is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

To be eligible for kindergarten enrollment, children must be five years old before August 1, 2024.

School staff, including the principal, teachers, nurse, speech pathologist, and administrative assistant, will provide detailed information and answer questions during the sessions. Parents can expect guidance on the registration process, as well as insight into the expectations and opportunities offered at Pine Ridge Elementary.

While immunization records are not required unless obtained out of state, the school nurse will be available to discuss vaccinations and special medical needs.

The school requests that only parents attend, as childcare services will not be provided. Students will have a chance to visit the school at a later date.

Families unable to attend the sessions can visit Pine Ridge Elementary after February 19 during regular school hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to complete registration forms.

For more information, parents can contact the school at 812-817-0900, selecting Option 3.