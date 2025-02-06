The Milltown Police Department is asking for public support to sustain its Prescription Medication Disposal Program, which has played a vital role in keeping prescription drugs out of waterways, landfills, and the wrong hands. For years, the initiative has provided residents with a safe way to dispose of unwanted medications through drop boxes located at the Crawford County Courthouse, Milltown Police Department, and Dr. Click’s Dentist Office.

Changes in disposal regulations have forced crematoriums to stop accepting medications for incineration, creating new challenges for the department. Without a viable disposal option, the continuation of the program is at risk.

In response, the department is turning to local businesses and the community for help in raising funds for a Drug Terminator System. The equipment, costing approximately $7,000, would render medications safely inert, ensuring the program can continue protecting public health and the environment.

To encourage support, businesses contributing to the fundraiser will have their logos displayed on the medication drop boxes as a public acknowledgment of their commitment to community safety.

Milltown Police Chief Jimmie Vincent emphasized the importance of the program and the need for collective support to keep it alive.

Businesses or individuals interested in donating or learning more about the fundraiser are encouraged to contact the Milltown Police Department at (812) 407-5364 or via email at JVincent@milltown.in.gov.