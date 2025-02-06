The Milltown & Crawford Community Events Organization has launched its annual fundraising campaign for the Milltown Festival, scheduled for August 29-31. Last year’s event drew an estimated 9,000 attendees.

The festival, run entirely by volunteers without municipal funding, relies on donations from businesses and individuals. The organization aims to revitalize the local community through tourism and family-friendly events.

Donors will be featured on the organization’s Facebook page and recognized during the three-day festival. Contributions can be sent to 7775 S. St. Louis Road, NW, Depauw, IN 47115, or via Venmo @mccevents.

For more information, contact Info@MCCEvents.org or Joyce Young at 812-572-3037.

The complete fundraising letter can be viewed on the Milltown & Crawford Community Events Organization Facebook page.