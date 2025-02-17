In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Emma Popp, current Jasper FFA Chapter President, and Claire Linette, Jasper FFA Chapter Vice President, to share in the excitement of National FFA Week, how their club will be celebrating at Jasper High School this week, and the numerous opportunities this group has given them to become leaders of the future.

https://youtu.be/PTzzK3fxJZA

