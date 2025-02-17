Janice Sermersheim, age 80 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:53 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at home surrounded by family.

Janice was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 24, 1944 to Edward J. and Helen (Beck) Hayes. She married Dennis Sermersheim, her husband of 59 years, on April 24, 1965 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She worked at Dubois County Courthouse for over 35 years in the Treasurer and Auditors Offices.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, and a member of the St. Anne’s Sodality and Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella.

She enjoyed planting flowers – especially roses, gardening, taking meticulous care of her yard, feeding birds, squirrels, her cats – especially Bella, and any other stray animal that showed up. She enjoyed spending time with her husband mowing grass, you would often see her and Dennis together mowing yards on their Grasshoppers. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and spending time at their sporting events.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Sermersheim, Jasper, one daughter, Pam Aders (Doug), Jasper, one son, Todd Sermersheim, Jasper, three grandchildren: Evan Aders, Indianapolis, Lindsey Aders, Carmel, and Camille Aders, Jasper, two sisters: Charlotte Mathies (Orville), Dubois, Judy Beckman (Larry), Dubois, and one brother, Pat Hayes (Betty), Jasper.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice Sermersheim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Monday.

In Lieu of flowers and gifts, Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or the Dubois County Humane Society.

