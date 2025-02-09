Angela F. Rumage, 64, of Dale passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 5th with her family by her side.

Angela was born January 16, 1961, in Tell City to Ralph and Shirley (Thomas) Parker. She married Greg Rumage in August of 1999.

Angela enjoyed birds, watching the snowfall, and golfing. Angela loved her grandkids dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Rumage of Dale; daughter, April Rutledge of Newburgh; three sons, Gregory J. Rumage of Newburgh, Douglas B. Cantner, and Andrew R. Cantner both of Huntingburg; nine grandchildren; sisters, Tammy (Tim) Kleiser of Santa Claus and Jenny (Brent) Dawson of Rockport.

Angela was preceded in death by a son, Robert Cantner, and both her parents, Ralph and Shirley Parker.

Services will be held at a later date.

