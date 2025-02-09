Reginald L. “Reggie” Saltsgaver, 65, of Corydon, Indiana passed away Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg, Indiana.

He was born on March 20, 1959, in Corydon, Indiana to Leroy and Dorothy Marie (Nickelson) Saltsgaver.

Reggie married Alice (Plummer). He worked at the Fast Track Service Station. Reggie enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Dorothy Saltsgaver.

Reggie is survived by his wife, Alice Saltsgaver, their children, Hope (Greg Huff) Johnson, Ashley (Matt) Mathes, Clinton (Rebecca) Rice, grandchildren, Ethan Saltsgaver, Addison Huff, Audrey Mathes, Vera Mathes, Henry Mathes, Mikel Rice, Shiloh Rice, Ezra Rice, Hannah Rice, Caleb Rice, Abigail Rice, Daniella Rice, his brother, Mark Edward Saltsgaver, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, from 11:00 A.M until 12:00 P.M EST at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana. At 12:00 PM EST, the funeral procession will go to Dillman Cemetery for graveside services.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements by Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana.