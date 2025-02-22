Joyce A. Selvidge, 63, of Santa Claus, passed away peacefully at her son’s house on Friday, February 21st.

Joyce was born April 28, 1961 in Indianapolis to Elden Colber and Carol Werner. She married Wayne Selvidge in August of 1998. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2023. Joyce was very active in her church, Dale Bible Church. She was a spirited entrepreneur, and a meticulous homemaker. Joyce enjoyed flower gardening, swimming and water skiing. She loved being outdoors, and in her younger years fought wildfires in California.

Joyce is survived by her son, Dalton (Sophia) Selvidge of Evansville; her mother Carol (George) Lance of Santa Claus; father Elden (Barbara) Colber of Birdseye.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, February 26th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

Burial will immediately follow in Mentor Cemetery.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home and again on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM ET until time of services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com