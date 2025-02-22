Lawrence Joseph “Larry” Altstadt, age 63, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born April 22, 1961, in Evansville, Indiana, to Gerald J. and Lora Faye (Mattocks) Altstadt. He married Penny Dittmer on May 7, 1982 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Larry had worked as the Huntingburg Parks Director before his position at Pike County School Corporation as an alternative learning teacher helping students achieve their educational goals. He was a kind-spirited man who spent his time throughout the years coaching baseball, basketball, football, and soccer. As varsity assistant, he coached Wood Memorial Basketball to back-to-back Sectional Championships (‘14-‘15, ‘15-‘16) and Southridge Basketball to a Sectional Championship (‘17-‘18). He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a 15-year volunteer for their annual church picnic. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outside, playing disc golf and competing in disc golf tournaments. The love of his life was his family and he cherished the time he spent with them and wrestling with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lora and a grandchild, Channing Jackson.

Larry is survived by his wife, Penny Altstadt; a son, Aaron (Chauncey) Altstadt of Huntingburg; two daughters, Rachelle (Jack) Jackson of Columbia, Tennessee, Jaclyn (Zach) Hensel of Jeffersonville; his father, Gerald “Jerry” Altstadt of Huntingburg; four brothers, Tim (Jennie) Altstadt of Sun City, Arizona, Dale (Karen) Altstadt of Huntingburg, Steve (Tammy) Altstadt of Boonville, Don (Lynn) Altstadt of Vincennes; a sister, Jan (Ted) O’Bryan of Huntingburg; a foster sister, Seida Tamargo; seven grandchildren, Jillian, Jocelyn, Crue, Caden, Karson, Easton and Mila.

Funeral services for Larry Altstadt will be held on Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the funeral services.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday February 25th. A parish rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m.

