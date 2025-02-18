Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School is set to host an informational workshop for eighth-grade students and their parents on February 19 at 6:00 p.m. in the school’s Commons Area. The event will cover key topics such as Indiana Graduation Pathways, new diploma designations, Next Level Programs of Study, and the Indiana College Core for the class of 2029. Parents will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding graduation requirements, coursework, and student schedules for the upcoming year.

In addition, a “Freshman Orientation” will take place during school hours on the morning of February 20. This session will feature a panel discussion led by Social Worker Talia Myrick and current high school students, providing insights into the high school experience. Staff members will also be available to discuss curriculum, career planning, and the course request process.

Following the orientation, the school’s College and Career Counselor, Brian Dodd, will visit eighth-grade English classes to address questions about course selection. Individual student meetings will be conducted during the week of February 24 to finalize course choices, with all eighth graders required to submit their selections in Skyward on March 5.

Parents with questions can contact Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School at 812-678-2251 or email Brian Dodd at bdodd@nedubois.k12.in.us.