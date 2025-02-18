The third full week of February marks Grain Bin Safety Week, and Nationwide is once again teaming up with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), KC Supply, and other partners to award emergency first responders with potentially life-saving equipment and training.

Rural firefighters are often the first and only line of defense when someone becomes trapped in grain, but many departments lack the specialized rescue techniques and equipment necessary for successful grain bin rescues. Since 2014, the annual grain bin rescue tube contest has received over 11,000 nominations and has awarded grain rescue tubes and hands-on rescue training to more than 390 fire departments across 32 states, resulting in thirteen lives saved. In Indiana alone, over 30 fire departments have received this vital equipment.

Winners receive a grain rescue tube valued between $3,000 to $5,000 and a six-hour grain entrapment rescue training session at the winner’s location, valued at up to $5,000. The training is conducted by Dan Neenan, director of NECAS, who travels with a state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulator loaded on a 20-foot trailer capable of holding approximately 100 bushels of grain, creating the perfect training environment.

To nominate a fire department, interested parties can submit entries from January 1 at 8:00 a.m. CT through April 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT via online form, email (gbswinfo@nationwide.com), or mail (NECAS, Grain Bin Safety Week Contest, 8342 NICC Dr., Peosta, IA 52068). Nominations should include the nominator’s contact information and explain how the local fire department or emergency rescue team would benefit from the training and equipment. For official rules and more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3uGAybm.