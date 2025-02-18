On February 16, 2025, at 2:53 a.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of an accident on Old US 41 just south of Patoka. Upon arriving Deputy Michael Bates found a White 2018 Lexus passenger car unoccupied and in a ditch.
At that point, Deputy Bates began an investigation into the accident that led him to the home of 55-year-old Stephen Hack of Princeton. While speaking with Mr. Hack Deputy Bates detected clues that Mr. Hack was under the influence of alcohol.
At that point, he began a DUI investigation that led to Mr. Hack being placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.
Upon arriving at the jail Mr. Hack was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Assisting Deputy Bates in his investigation was Sgt. John Fischer and Princeton Officers Logan Lashbrook and Nick Rainey.
