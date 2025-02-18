The charitable arm of a leading automotive remanufacturer demonstrated its commitment to community development this week by providing financial support to two local organizations.

JETT (JASPER® Endows for Today and Tomorrow), the philanthropic foundation established by Jasper Engines and Transmissions, presented grant checks to The Next Act and the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC).

The SWICACC will use its grant to establish a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Medical Clinic in Jasper. SANE nurses are registered healthcare professionals who have received specialized training to provide comprehensive care for victims of sexual or physical assault, abuse, or exploitation. The new clinic aims to enhance support services for vulnerable individuals in the community.

Meanwhile, The Next Act will direct its funds toward ongoing renovations of the historic Astra Theatre. The grant will specifically support the construction of a new Green Room for performers, which will allow the existing Green Room to be repurposed for Astra’s volunteers during shows and downtime. This development marks another step forward in the organization’s efforts to preserve and enhance this beloved cultural landmark.

The grants reflect JETT’s commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities where Jasper Engines and Transmissions associates live and work. The foundation consistently seeks opportunities to partner with organizations making meaningful contributions to health services and cultural enrichment.

JETT works alongside Jasper Engines Associates to identify and support organizations that address critical needs in communities surrounding the company’s facilities.

For more information about JETT’s community initiatives or to follow updates on these and other projects supported by Jasper Engines and Transmissions, be sure to follow Jasper Engines and Transmissions on Facebook.