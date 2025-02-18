Latest News

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced that Mick Kamman is the latest recipient of the GARDENER Award. Kamman serves as a security officer in Memorial Hospital’s Security Department and is recognized for his professionalism, knowledge, and steady leadership. He is known for his strong Christian values and dedication to creating a safe environment for staff and visitors. Memorial Hospital considers itself fortunate to have Kamman as part of its team.

The GARDENER Award was established by Memorial Hospital as a counterpart to the internationally recognized DAISY Award, which honors exceptional nurses. Memorial Hospital acknowledges that providing quality care requires a collaborative effort from an entire team, including maintenance staff, billing professionals, therapists, medical records personnel, food service workers, and more. The GARDENER Award celebrates outstanding support staff who go beyond their regular duties to contribute to the hospital’s success.

For more information about the GARDENER Award, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.

