Hub19, a newly formed community organization focused on empowering Dubois County’s future workforce, is actively seeking a dynamic and experienced Workforce Readiness Director to lead their workforce readiness initiatives. This role involves planning, implementing, and directing activities that align with Hub19’s policies and values while representing and advancing the organization’s position with key stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to announce the search for a Workforce Readiness Director as a pivotal next step in activating and advancing our mission at Hub19. This position is crucial for driving our efforts to equip Dubois County’s students with the skills they need to succeed and to ensure our local economy thrives.” – Matt Weinzapfel, Hub19 Board of Directors

Why Join Us?

Lead workforce readiness initiatives

Collaborate with schools and business leaders

Drive policies that enhance economic opportunities

Earn up to $100,000 based on experience

Key Responsibilities:

Develop strategic workforce policies

Engage with diverse stakeholders, including School Superintendents and CEOs of local industry

Work with the State and other entities to secure funding through grants

What We’re Looking For:

Strong leadership and communication skills

Experience in workforce development

Passion for community impact

Learn more about this position at Hub19’s newly launched website: www.hub19.org or contact us at hub19org@gmail.com.

About Hub19: Hub19 is dedicated to equipping tomorrow’s workforce by empowering area students with the skills needed to meet today’s evolving workforce demands. The organization collaborates with industry partners, career counselors, and technical educators to offer hands-on training and real-world experience through connections with local businesses. In collaboration with Patoka Valley Career and Technical Education Coop and VUJ, Hub19 connects Dubois County students with local industry partners to provide essential career support. This effort aims to sustain a talent pipeline that supports our region’s growing economy. By nurturing local talent, we help ensure that students remain in the region as employees, contributing to the prosperity of our communities. Hub19 is committed to fostering a pathway to long-term success for all.