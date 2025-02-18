Daviess Community Hospital will host an American Heart Association (AHA) Basic Life Support (BLS) certification class on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. This course is designed for healthcare professionals who need to maintain or obtain their BLS certification. Participants will learn essential skills such as high-quality CPR, AED use, and effective emergency response techniques.

Who Should Attend:

This course is intended for healthcare providers, including:

Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers

Nurses

EMS Personnel

Lab and Radiology Technicians

Pharmacists

Respiratory Therapists

Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapists

Healthcare Students

When:

Monday, March 4, 2025

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where:

Daviess Community Hospital

1314 East Walnut Street

Washington, IN

Cost:

$60 per person. Free for DCH staff.

How to Register:

Healthcare professionals must register in advance at cpr.heart.org. If assistance is needed, contact:

Jennifer Shaw, RN

Phone: (812) 254-2760 ext. 1147

Email: JShaw@dchosp.org

Why It Matters:

Proper BLS training equips healthcare professionals with the lifesaving skills necessary to respond to cardiac and respiratory emergencies effectively. High-quality CPR and early defibrillation significantly improve survival rates in critical situations.