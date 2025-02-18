Freedom Bank has announced the promotion of Dakota Begle to Executive Vice President, recognizing his dedication to exceptional customer service, strong leadership, and commitment to the bank’s mission. His customer-first approach has been instrumental in the bank’s continued growth and success.

Begle, who has been with Freedom Bank since 2017, has played a key role in expanding the bank’s customer base, strengthening client relationships, and implementing innovative financial strategies. His leadership has been widely acknowledged as an asset to both customers and colleagues, fostering a positive and collaborative work environment.

As he steps into this new role, Begle looks forward to continuing his work in providing financial solutions that support the community. His promotion reflects Freedom Bank’s confidence in his ability to help guide the institution’s future success while maintaining its strong commitment to customer service.