Dubois County officials are taking action to resolve ongoing phone issues affecting emergency communications. During their latest meeting, the Board of Commissioners approved a service activation request with Matrix Integration, citing persistent problems with their current phone provider, Lingo. The county’s 911 office reported systemwide outages and a lack of caller ID functionality, creating a potential safety risk when returning dropped emergency calls. Efforts to resolve these issues with Lingo have been unsuccessful, prompting the decision to transition to a new provider. Since Lingo’s service is on a month-to-month basis, no formal contract termination is required.

Meanwhile, the County Highway Department reported progress on infrastructure projects. Crack sealing has been completed, and crews are now focused on repairing potholes. Commissioners approved an unofficial detour for State Road 164, which will be temporarily closed to replace a pipe west of Celestine North. Additionally, the low bid for a new dump truck was accepted, and a contract for county bridge inspections was finalized.

Policy discussions also took center stage. The Commissioners considered adjustments to the county’s remote work policy, which had been expanded during the pandemic. While they recognized the benefits of flexibility, they emphasized the need to maintain in-person service availability.

The Sheriff’s Office is also planning for future staffing changes. Kenya Harris from the department proposed the creation of a dedicated IT position in response to an upcoming retirement. The Commissioners acknowledged the request and are currently reviewing the proposal.

In other business, the Region 15 Planning Commission provided updates on recent projects and funding efforts. The Commissioners noted the organization’s role in managing the HELP grant and expressed appreciation for their work.

Additionally, the 911 advisory board requested to expand its membership. The Commissioners approved a motion allowing the addition of two new members—one from EMS and another from EMA—pending a vote by the advisory board.

Residents can stay informed by following the Dubois County Government Facebook page.

You can view the meeting, in its entirety, by visiting the Dubois County Government’s Youtube channel.