The Spirit of Jasper Excursion Train is looking for volunteers for its 2025 season. A volunteer callout meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, at 6:00 p.m. at the Jasper Train Depot. Train attendants can choose their preferred dates and excursions based on availability and interest. Responsibilities include assisting passengers before and during the ride and helping with light cleanup after each trip.

Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend the meeting at 201 Mill Street in Jasper. Additional details about the train experience can be found at spiritofjaspertrain.com. For further information, contact Dana at Jasper Park and Recreation at (812) 482-5959 or dreckelhoff@jasperindiana.gov.