Latest News

Seufert Construction Named One of ABC’s Top Performers for Third Consecutive Year Martin County Children’s Health Fair Set for February 25 Spirit of Jasper Train Seeks Volunteers for 2025 Season Dubois County Commissioners Address Urgent Phone Issues, Road Projects, and Policy Updates Freedom Bank Promotes Dakota Begle to Executive Vice President

Families in Martin County are invited to attend the Martin County Children’s Health Fair on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds & Event Center Community Building, located at 2666 US Highway 50 in Loogootee.

The event will feature games, prizes, and resource booths to promote children’s health and well-being. It is organized by the Family Health Center with support from Purdue Extension – Martin County and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Parents and guardians seeking more information can call or text 812-653-2089 or email mknepp@yourfhc.org.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post