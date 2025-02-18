Families in Martin County are invited to attend the Martin County Children’s Health Fair on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds & Event Center Community Building, located at 2666 US Highway 50 in Loogootee.

The event will feature games, prizes, and resource booths to promote children’s health and well-being. It is organized by the Family Health Center with support from Purdue Extension – Martin County and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Parents and guardians seeking more information can call or text 812-653-2089 or email mknepp@yourfhc.org.